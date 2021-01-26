iHeartRadio
Happy 60th Birthday To "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky!

Happy 60th Birthday to Wayne Gretzky!  

He played 20 seasons in the NHL for four teams from 1979 to 1999.

Nicknamed "The Great One", he has been called the greatest hockey player ever by many sportswriters, players, & the NHL itself.

Playing centre, Gretzky is the leading goal scorer, leading assist producer and leading point scorer in NHL history.

He is the only NHL player to total over 200 points in one season, a feat he accomplished four times.

Gretzky also tallied over 100 points in record 16 professional seasons, 14 of them consecutive, also a record.

At the time of his retirement in 1999, he held 61 NHL records: 40 regular season records, 15 playoff records, and 6 All Star records.

