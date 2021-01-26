Happy 60th Birthday To "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky!
Happy 60th Birthday to Wayne Gretzky!
He played 20 seasons in the NHL for four teams from 1979 to 1999.
Nicknamed "The Great One", he has been called the greatest hockey player ever by many sportswriters, players, & the NHL itself.
Playing centre, Gretzky is the leading goal scorer, leading assist producer and leading point scorer in NHL history.
He is the only NHL player to total over 200 points in one season, a feat he accomplished four times.
Gretzky also tallied over 100 points in record 16 professional seasons, 14 of them consecutive, also a record.
At the time of his retirement in 1999, he held 61 NHL records: 40 regular season records, 15 playoff records, and 6 All Star records.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Home Destroyed in Late Evening Fire SaturdayPolice are asking motorists to avoid MR80 when going to and from Val Caron this morning. A home near McCrea Heights has been destroyed by fire. One lane of MR 80 is now open but crew are still working in the area and conditions are still icy.
-
Monday Classes Cancelled At Pius XII Catholic School After 3 Positive COVID Cases ConfirmedPublic Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Pius XII Catholic School (Sudbury Catholic District School Board) in Greater Sudbury after two more individuals tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to three cases associated with Pius XII Catholic School.
-
Sudbury Police Locate Missing Man Sunday Night; Thanking The Public For Keeping An Eye Out For HimPolice are happy to say that Michael was located and is currently being treated for his prolonged exposure to the cold.