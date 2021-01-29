Happy 67th Birthday To Oprah Winfrey!
PHOTO CREDIT: ctvnews.ca
Happy 67th Birthday to Oprah Winfrey!
She is best known for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history and ran in national syndication for 25 years from 1986 to 2011.
Dubbed the "Queen of All Media", she was the richest African American of the 20th century and North America's first black multi-billionaire, and she has been ranked the greatest black philanthropist in American history!
By 2007, she was ranked as the most influential woman in the world.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Searching For Fugitive Jayson Wright After Weapons & Drugs Seized At MotelDue to Jayson’s violent behaviour, please do not approach him and contact Police immediately if you have information on his whereabouts.
-
Be Careful Sudbury! Fraudsters Are At It Again!Greater Sudbury Utilities has received reports of new Fraud Attempts in the area. Customers have reported phone calls threatening disconnection and asking for debit or credit card information.
-
Ramsey Lake Skate Path & Queen's Athletic Skating Oval Hours Of Operation Extended!The shutdown has been hard for all of us, and the City understands getting the family out for some fresh air is one way to get through these challenging times. In light of this, they'll be extending hours at the Ramsey Lake Skating Path and Queen’s Athletic Skating Oval.