PHOTO CREDIT: ctvnews.ca

Happy 67th Birthday to Oprah Winfrey!

She is best known for her talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which was the highest-rated television program of its kind in history and ran in national syndication for 25 years from 1986 to 2011.

Dubbed the "Queen of All Media", she was the richest African American of the 20th century and North America's first black multi-billionaire, and she has been ranked the greatest black philanthropist in American history!

By 2007, she was ranked as the most influential woman in the world.

