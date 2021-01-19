Happy 75th Birthday To The Queen Of Country Music, Dolly Parton!

Born on this day (January 19) in Sevierville, Tennessee, was Dolly Parton, singer-songwriter, author, multi-instrumentalist, actress.

She is one of the most successful female country artists of all time; with an estimated 100 million albums sold.

Known as "The Queen of Country Music", She has starred in the movies 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Steel Magnolias, Straight Talk, Unlikely Angel and Joyful Noise.

Happy 75th Birthday Dolly!