Heads Up! Expect To Pay More For Your Christmas Tree This Year

christmas-g43f1b68f6_1920

Heads up!

Families across the country are already getting the word that Christmas trees will not be cheap again this year.  

They're already starting to show up at grocery stores while tree farms say they're struggling to keep up with an increase in demand coupled with bad weather.  

The Canadian Christmas Trees Association says they can't plant trees fast enough but it takes at least 10 years to harvest.  

This shortage dates back to the 2008 recession when some tree farmers chose not to expand their operations.  

On top of that there's  been severe frosts out east and extreme heat in the West. 

READ MORE HERE!

