Heads Up! Parking Interruptions At Downtown Municipal Lots Starting Nov. 8
The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:
Geotechnical and hydrological testing will take place at the Junction East site on Shaughnessy St. from November 8 to 12.
During this time, there will be minor impacts to some municipal parking lot spaces from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Various parking spaces within the Shaughnessy East Block (the area south of the Sudbury Theatre Centre) will be occupied by contractors for approximately five days.
Results of the testing will inform the design for Junction East. Expected to open in 2024, Junction East will include the Greater Sudbury Public Library Main Branch and the Art Gallery of Sudbury, located on the east side of Shaughnessy Street in the downtown. The City and WZMH Architects, together with the Collaboration Working Group, have been working closely with the Sudbury Theatre Centre (STC) and Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association (SMFAA) to discuss their integration into the project.
For more information on Junction East and the City’s other Large Projects, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/largeprojects.
For information on downtown municipal parking lots, including maps, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/parking.
