Heads Up Sudbury! Freezing Rain Wednesday; 12 Degrees On Thursday!
Freezing rain is possible Wednesday afternoon.
Precipitation is expected to begin on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark and as a result there is the potential for freezing rain. This risk is greatest near the Quebec border. Temperatures will warm through the afternoon and early evening bringing an end to the risk of freezing rain.
Freezing rain warnings may be issued as the event draws near.
BY THE WAY: Thursday's forecast in Sudbury could see a high of 12 degrees!
