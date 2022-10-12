Heads Up Sudbury: Strong Winds & Lots Of Rain On The Way Wednesday
The following is from Environment Canada:
Strong winds expected Wednesday.
Hazards:
Wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h.
Stronger wind gusts will be possible in showers or thunderstorms.
Timing:
Beginning Wednesday afternoon and ending overnight.
Impacts:
Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events.
Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.
High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches.
