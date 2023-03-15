Heads Up Sudbury: We Could See A Foot Of Snow By The Weekend!

Here's what Environment Canada has to say:

Winter storm possible late Thursday into Saturday. Significant impacts to travel may occur.



Hazards:

Snow, heavy at times, may make travel hazardous. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm are possible Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Gusty northeasterly winds may result in blowing snow which could further reduce visibility to near zero at times.



Timing:

Snow is expected Thursday in advance of the main event. Snow, heavy at times, and local blowing snow is forecast to begin Thursday night. Snow will end north and west of Lake Superior early Saturday and will linger into Saturday afternoon for northeastern Ontario.



Discussion:

Snow on Thursday may result in a corridor of 5 to 10 cm accumulations ahead of the winter storm. Snow, heavy at times, along with gusty northeasterly winds develop Thursday night into Friday. Snow may quickly accumulate and visibility may be reduced to near zero at times, especially with any blowing snow. Significant travel delays and road closures may occur. There remains some uncertainty in the exact track of the system which will affect total snowfall amounts.



Prepare for quickly deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.