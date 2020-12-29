iHeartRadio
Health Canada Has Recalled Hampton Bay Mara 54-Inch Ceiling Fans Due To Injury Hazard

Heads up!

Health Canada has recalled more than 5,000 Hampton Bay Mara 54-inch ceiling fans after the company received 47 reports of the fan’s blades detaching during use.

According to a product safety alert released by Health Canada on Wednesday, the affected products were sold exclusively at Home Depot stores from May to October 2020.

The fans were manufactured in China and distributed through a company called King of Fans in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

