Health Officials Remind All Eligible Sudbury Residents To Book Their COVID Vaccine Appointment

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding all eligible individuals to call now to book an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available throughout Sudbury and districts.

Who can book an appointment in a Public Health clinic?

Appointment bookings are available online or by phone for:

Adults 60 years of age and older in 2021 (born in 1961)

Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or call the main line at 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week, or the alternate line at 1.844.782.2273, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Appointment bookings are available by phone for:

Individuals who are pregnant

Adults 18+ at the time of immunization in Gogama, Sultan, Shining Tree, and Westree

Individuals with highest-risk health conditions (organ transplant recipients, hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, people with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (for example, motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis), haematological malignancy diagnosed within the last year, kidney disease with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) under 30)

Individuals with high-risk health conditions [obesity (BMI > 40), other treatments causing immunosuppression (for example, chemotherapy, medications that weaken the immune system), and intellectual or developmental disabilities (for example, Down Syndrome)]

Essential caregivers for individuals with highest-risk and high-risk individual may also be eligible. An essential caregiver is someone providing direct, frequent and sustained in-person personal care and/or assistance with activities of daily living to individuals with highest-risk health conditions or regular and sustained assistance with personal care or activities of daily living to individuals with high-risk health conditions.

Residents, essential caregivers, and staff of high-risk congregate living settings

Anyone previously eligible including health care workers, Indigenous adults 18+ at the time of immunization (First Nations, Métis, Inuit), adult recipients of chronic home care, faith leaders who provide certain functions such as end-of-life care, and staff, residents, and essential caregivers of retirement homes and congregate care settings for seniors, Elder care homes, and long-term care homes

As of Thursday, April 29, licensed child care workers will be eligible to book an appointment locally. Child care workers play an important role as they provide child care for essential workers, including emergency child care and are critical to supporting working parents. Eligible workers in licensed child care settings will receive a letter from their employer. This letter must be available at the time of booking and brought to the vaccination appointment. In the coming weeks, eligibility will be expanded to child care workers in unlicensed child care settings across the province.

Who can book an appointment in a pharmacy or through primary care?

Adults 40 years of age and older in 2021 (born in 1981)

Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for a list of pharmacy locations. Locally, primary care offices are reaching out directly to eligible individuals.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. If you’re eligible, don’t wait—book your appointment today. All vaccination clinics are by appointment only and COVID-safe measures are in place. For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).