Health Science North Says Its' Current Occupancy Rate Is At 108%

HSN Media Bulletin for January 28, 2021



 As of noon on January 26th, 2021, HSN has 9 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19. None of those patients are in the ICU. Additionally, 4 patients admitted to HSN are currently being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results. HSN’s occupancy rate is at 108%.



 Since launching in December 2020, more than 200 patients have accessed HSN’s Virtual ED service, a first for Northern Ontario. HSN’s Virtual ED service is available Monday through Friday, and patients with non-life-threatening conditions can log onto www.hsnsudbury.ca/virtualed and fill out a form requesting a same-day appointment, in French or English, with an Emergency Department physician. To access the service, patients require a secure internet connection as well as a working computer, smart phone or tablet. Patients ranging in ages from 90 years old to as young as 12 months have received important healthcare through this service. The Virtual ED has capacity to see up to 32 patients per day and is on a first-come, first served basis. Appointments can be booked starting at 7 a.m. each weekday morning. Once these spaces have been filled, additional patients, looking to access the Virtual ED will be directed to visit HSN’s Emergency Department in person.



 HSN released the following video this week showing how the Virtual ED works. HSN is pleased to be able to offer this option for patients and families, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. By using the Virtual ED, patients are able to receive timely access to care, in a convenient way, while being COVID-19 safe. Having more people access the Virtual ED also helps with HSN’s space issues and to maintain physical distancing in the Emergency Department, if there is a sudden surge of patients.



 More than 2,300 patients and designated care partners have used HSN’s new COVID19 Self Screening Tool, which is accessible at www.hsnsudbury.ca Patients and their designated caregivers can self-screen prior to their visit to the hospital through a quick, easy online form. Once the form is completed, a confirmation email with a QR code is sent. Patients and designated care partners simply present their QR code by displaying the code on a mobile device or by using a paper copy printed at home to speed up screening at the hospital.



 Self-screening QR codes are only valid for 4 hours after the online form is completed. Users must complete the form the day of their visit to the hospital. Each person entering the hospital should complete their own form and have their own unique QR code for screening. A new form must be completed for each visit. Patients who have difficulty with the form can come into the hospital and one of HSN’s screeners will be happy to assist them in person. Currently, the self-screening tool is available for those attending the Ramsey Lake Health Centre and the Sudbury Outpatient Centre.

