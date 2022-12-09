Health Sciences North Welcomes 28 New Medical Staff In 2022

The following is a release from Health Sciences North:

"It was another successful year for medical staff recruitment in Greater Sudbury as 28 new physicians, dentists and a midwife were welcomed to Health Sciences North (HSN) in 2022. This group of talented medical staff includes nine new doctors practicing family medicine, three in emergency medicine, and 15 specialists in general surgery, colorectal surgery, obstetrics, ophthalmology, pediatrics, otorhinolaryngology, psychiatry, pathology, medical oncology, urology, radiation oncology, and radiology. Additionally, the organization also welcomed a new licensed midwife to the team.

The north is well represented, as 14 of the new recruits are graduates of NOSM University. Recruiting these high calibre specialists helps strengthen HSN’s purpose to provide high quality health services, support learning and generate research that improves health outcomes for the people of Northeastern Ontario.

HSN welcomed several medical staff from the Greater Sudbury area, including Dr. Nadia Omri, a bilingual physician who specializes in Emergency Medicine. Her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree was completed at Laurentian University prior to completing her medical degree at NOSM University. She completed her residency in family medicine at McMaster University, followed by McGill University’s Emergency Medicine Enhanced Skills program.

“I want to give back to the community where I grew up. As a Franco-Ontarian who spent my childhood and some of my medical education here in Northern Ontario, I’m committed to providing bilingual care in HSN’s emergency department. When people come to the emergency department, it can be the worst day of their life or their family’s life. I aim to provide empathetic, high quality and evidence-based care to all the patients that I see and try to make a difficult experience more comfortable,” says Dr. Nadia Omri.

Dr. Aderaldo Costa Alves Junior, a Brazilian-born neurosurgeon who completed his residency training and PhD at São Paulo State University joined HSN’s team of physicians as well. He moved to Canada in 2020 and completed two years of fellowships in General Neurosurgery, and Open Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. He is also an assistant professor at NOSM University.

"Joining a teaching hospital as an academic neurosurgeon is an exciting step in my career. I am eager to help bring excellent brain and spine surgery care to the Northern Ontario population in need of more neurosurgeons. At the same time, I hope to increase NOSM University medical students' exposure to neurosurgery and ease the learning process of a specialty often thought to be challenging and complex,” says Dr. Aderaldo Costa Alves Junior.

Since 2000, more than 383 new physicians have established practices in Greater Sudbury thanks to collaborations between Health Sciences North, the City of Greater Sudbury, and the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

As part of the 2022-2023 Physician Recruitment Welcome Package, the chamber offers a complimentary one-year membership to all new recruits beginning a practice in Sudbury, providing them and their employees access to valuable chamber member discounts, as well as a group health insurance plan, numerous networking opportunities, and engagement activities."