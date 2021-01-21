Health Unit Closes Snowmobile Trails In North Bay & Parry Sound Areas As Of Today

Effective Jan. 21 at 12:01 a.m., snowmobile trails in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit coverage area must close.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit (Health Unit) is requiring all Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ (OFSC) trails and trails utilizing Crown Land in the Health Unit district to close effective January 21, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. for the duration of the Stay-at-Home Order and will be reassessed at such time. This closure is done under the Medical Officer of Health’s ability to increase restrictions within their district.

In accordance with the provisions of the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act, and the Regulations thereunder, specifically Stay-at-Home-Order, and the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, and the Regulations thereunder, specifically Rules for Areas in Stage 1, the Medical Officer of Health for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit deems it reasonable and necessary to close all Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ (OFSC) trails and trails utilizing Crown Land in the Health Unit district effective January 21, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. throughout the entire district served by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit in order to decrease or eliminate the risk to community health presented by COVID-19.

“We have been told to stay home and we need to do this. I have received many complaints about people travelling from other districts to use the local snowmobile trails, thus putting our district at risk of COVID-19. The OFSC recommends that snowmobilers avoid trailering and travelling to destinations that are outside their health unit region to snowmobile, but people have not taken the direction seriously,” explains Dr. Jim Chirico, Medical Officer of Health. “We are also seeing groups of snowmobilers congregating on trails, in parking lots and other locations not maintaining a two metre distance and exceeding the gathering limits.”

