Healthcare Expo Happening October 20th In Sudbury (Free Event)

There is an urgent need for Home Support workers, Personal

Support Workers, and Community Healthcare workers in Ontario. The upcoming

Healthcare Career Expo in Sudbury is targeted at those interested in learning more

about the growing career opportunities in Healthcare.



As close to 4 million Baby Boomers approach the age of 65, there is a significant need

for more people to work in home healthcare to help keep seniors in their homes. 90%+

of all Canadians wish to remain in the place they call home. Aging-in-Place not only

saves tax-payer money but helps seniors live longer and happier lives in their

communities.



The upcoming expo in Sudbury will provide insight to those considering a career in

healthcare and allow them to learn more about the industry. Attendees will be able to

connect with employers who are ready to hire, ask questions and participate in various

seminars and topics about the available opportunities.



“We need to educate people on the real opportunities of working in the Healthcare field.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about their options in

healthcare, find out who is hiring, and how they can get started. Strengthening the

workforce is the key to solving the home care crisis.” says James Rice, Vice President

of IBT College, one of the key organizers of the expo on Oct. 20.



“We are thrilled to be able to bring this expo to Sudbury. We invite anyone who is

curious about a Healthcare career to join us. We will answer questions to help potential

employees find their best path to climb the career ladder.”, adds Rice.



“We can’t shut our eyes and hope this shortage will disappear. Older Canadians and

those living with a disability need support to remain independent at home … where they

want to be.”, stated Don Fenn, President of Caregiver Omnimedia. “Now is the time for

us to work together to find the needed answers and the Healthcare Career Expo is a

great introduction.”



“A career in healthcare can be really rewarding and make a huge difference in the

community. People of all ages are starting to take a closer look at how they can get

involved.”, added Fenn



The expo is free and will take place on Thursday, October 20th from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

at the Radisson Hotel Sudbury and is hosted by IBT College and

Caregiver Omnimedia. Anyone who is interested can register online here.