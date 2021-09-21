Arrest Made After Tuesday's Erratic Driving/Hit & Run Incidents Near Falconbridge Road

Update from Sudbury Police:

"Around 6:15 p.m. yesterday evening, September 21, 2021, we received a call regarding a man matching the description of the driver involved in the incidents earlier that day. Information provided was that the man was seen in the area of Falconbridge Highway and Longyear Drive.

Officers attended the area and located the man. Officers confirmed that it was the man believed to be involved in the theft of motor vehicle and erratic driving incidents that morning.

At 6:30 p.m., Officers placed the man under arrest.

24 year old Andrew Lavallee has been charged with the following offences;

 Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

 Fail to Comply with Probation Order x2

 Failure to Stop After an Accident x2

 Theft of Motor Vehicle

He was held in Police custody overnight and will attend Bail Court today, September 22, 2021 to answer to the charges.

We would like to thank everyone who called in with information related to this matter and to the community members of Falconbridge Highway/Longyear Drive who detained the man until Officers arrived."

Original Story:

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 9:30 a.m. we received a call regarding an erratic driver in the area of Cote Boulevard in the Valley. Information provided was that the driver of a pick-up truck was doing donuts in the middle of the roadway.

The vehicle was then seen being driven into oncoming traffic and was involved in a collision in the area of Skead Road. The driver fled in the vehicle prior to Police arrival.

Fortunately, the driver of the second vehicle was not injured as a result of the collision. The man driving the pick-up truck was then involved in a single vehicle collision where he proceeded to steal a vehicle in the area of Old Skead Road.

He fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The original driver of the vehicle was not injured during the interaction. The stolen vehicle was then involved in a collision in the area of Longyear Drive and Falconbridge Highway.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured as a result of the collision, however, the man driving the stolen vehicle fled on foot into a wooded area.

Members of our Emergency Response Unit – K9 Unit assisted by Patrol Officers attended the area in order to conduct a K9 track.

While in the area, Members of our Traffic Management Unit were checking vehicles in order to ensure that the man did not attempt to flee in another vehicle.

Officers noticed a vehicle that would not approach the Police stop.

Officers approached the vehicle and the man involved in the incident exited the vehicle and once again fled into the bush.

Patrol Officers and our K9 Unit remain in the area of Longyear Drive and Falcondridge Highway as the man is believed to still be in the area.

The man is described as being in his 20’s, Indigenous, with short dark hair and he was last seen wearing a red shirt with red and beige plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information related to this individual’s whereabouts is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171."