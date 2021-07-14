iHeartRadio

Help Is On The Way For Laurentian Students In Discontinued Programs

image

The provincial government has stepped in to help students having to relocate for school after Laurentian University's program cuts during its restructuring. It was announced that students could receive up to $4,000 to help offset the costs of relocating if they are tranferring to a new university to continue a major in certain programs cut by Laurentian.

Music and Music Performance within the Bachelor of Fine Arts program, Midwifery (both the French and English programs), Music, Radiation Therapy, as well as French language programs for Theatre are among cut programs that are elgible for the funding. They add that this does not apply to placements that had been confirmed before July 8th.

The province says say there were 155 students who had their program cut with no alternate related program available.

Visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/support-laurentian-university-students-certain-discontinued-programs#section-2 to learn more about who is elgible and how to access the funding.

