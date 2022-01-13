Help The Sudbury SPCA And Join Our 'Boogie For Betty'

A trending topic online has been something called the 'Betty White Challenge'. Star Betty White passed away on the final day of 2021 and people on the internet have been looking for a way to honor her. Thus this new challenge was born! The concept is simple... donate to a local pet rescue or shelter on January 17th, what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday.

Everyone here at Pure Country would like to do our part and have created our Boogie For Betty! Join us as we donate jugs of kitty litter (or cash equivalent) to the Ontario SPCA Sudbury and District Animal Centre on Lasalle Blvd. here in Sudbury. If we can collect 50 jugs, Josh has agreed to dawn the T-rex costume and perform a boogie for Betty!

Litter and cash donations can be dropped off at the Ontario SPCA Sudbury and District Animal Centre, located at 21 Lasalle Blvd. behind Collège Boréal. To make an online cash donation, visit https://ontariospca.ca/sudbury/.