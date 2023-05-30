Here Are A Few Ways To Celebrate Bike Month In Sudbury!

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Rediscover the joy of riding a bike during our annual Bike Month celebrations throughout the month of June.

Join in the celebrations at the following planned events:

May 29 to June 2 - Bike to School Week: Students and staff from local schools are challenged to bike or scoot to school as many days as they can.

Students and staff from local schools are challenged to bike or scoot to school as many days as they can. June 1 - Bike to Work Day: Join us at Memorial Park from 7 to 9 a.m. for a grab and go breakfast, commuter café and a formal proclamation to kick off the festivities.

Join us at Memorial Park from 7 to 9 a.m. for a grab and go breakfast, commuter café and a formal proclamation to kick off the festivities. June 8 - Community Bike Ride with Mayor Lefebvre: Join Mayor Lefebvre and Bike Sudbury at 5:30 p.m. at the CP Rail parking lot on Elgin Street to take a leisurely group ride through the city.

Join Mayor Lefebvre and Bike Sudbury at 5:30 p.m. at the CP Rail parking lot on Elgin Street to take a leisurely group ride through the city. June 15 and 17 - The Sudbury Market: Visit our booth at the Sudbury Market to learn more about trails, bike safety and active travel.

Visit our booth at the Sudbury Market to learn more about trails, bike safety and active travel. June 18 - Sessions Ride Company Bike Exchange: In partnership with Bike Sudbury, Public Health Sudbury and Districts, and the City of Greater Sudbury, Sessions Ride Company will host a Bike Exchange at Tom Davies Square Courtyard from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Installing active transportation infrastructure and promoting cycling in our city is essential to our commitment to climate change action and improving overall quality of life for residents, and is a priority in the 2017 Transportation Master Plan (TMP). Since 2017, approximately 140 kilometres of cycling infrastructure have been installed across Greater Sudbury.

For more information on Bike Month events, safety tips and cycling infrastructure, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/bikemonth