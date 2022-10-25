Here Are The Sudbury City Councillors Voted In For Each Ward
While it has yet to be made "official" by the City Clerk, voting tabulation is done, and here are the apparent winners for each ward:
(Bolded are the newcomers)
Ward 1: MARK SIGNORETTI
Ward 2: MICHAEL VAGNINI
Ward 3: GERRY MONTPELLIER
Ward 4: PAULINE FORTIN
Ward 5: MICHEL PARENT
Ward 6: RENE LAPIERRE
Ward 7: NATALIE LABBEE
Ward 8: AL SIZER
Ward 9: DEB MCINTOSH
Ward 10: FERN CORMIER
Ward 11: BILL LEDUC
Ward 12: JOSCELYN LANDRY-ALTMAN
This is a developing story.
