Here Are The Sudbury City Councillors Voted In For Each Ward


COUNCIL

While it has yet to be made "official" by the City Clerk, voting tabulation is done, and here are the apparent winners for each ward:

(Bolded are the newcomers)

Ward 1: MARK SIGNORETTI

Ward 2: MICHAEL VAGNINI

Ward 3: GERRY MONTPELLIER

Ward 4: PAULINE FORTIN

Ward 5: MICHEL PARENT

Ward 6: RENE LAPIERRE

Ward 7: NATALIE LABBEE

Ward 8: AL SIZER

Ward 9: DEB MCINTOSH

Ward 10: FERN CORMIER

Ward 11: BILL LEDUC

Ward 12: JOSCELYN LANDRY-ALTMAN

This is a developing story. 

