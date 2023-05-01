Here's A Simple Way To Celebrate Mom & Also Support The Sudbury Women's Centre

The following is a release from the Sudbury Women's Centre:

Celebrate the women in your life while giving back to women in the community.

The Sudbury Women's Centre (SWC) has partnered with local female-owned businesses to bring you a variety of ways to celebrate Mom. This year you can purchase flowers, cupcakes or cards with a portion of proceeds going back to SWC to help purchase basic needs items for women, girls, trans and non-binary individuals facing violence and challenging life situations.

Floral Bouquets by Kaitlyn's Florals will be available for $55, with 25% of proceeds returning to SWC. You can also purchase a basket of 6 cupcakes from Driving Ms. Labby Cupcakes for $40, with 40% of proceeds going back to SWC. Quantities are limited. Lastly, choose from 2 greeting cards created by local artists. Cards can be purchased for $8, with 100% of proceeds returning to SWC.

For more information or to purchase any of these items please visit our website at https://sudburywc.square.site/or contact Rae-Anne Neville at rae-anne.neville@sudburywc.ca.

Sales go live on May 1st, hurry and get yours before they sell out!

The Sudbury Women’s Centre is a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to providing information, referral and support services to women, girls, trans and non-binary individuals who have been impacted by violence and/or difficult life circumstances. The staff and volunteers at the SWC offer a safe space, inclusive and respecting of diversity, to support women in their journey.



To make a donation to the Sudbury Women’s Centre, please visit us online at www.sudburywc.ca/donate

