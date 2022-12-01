iHeartRadio
Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony in Greater Sudbury


Tree

Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Tom Davies Square

Friday, December 2, residents are invited to mark the beginning of the holiday season with the Merry and Bright tree lighting ceremony. Join Mayor Paul Lefebvre and Members of Council for a short and festive ceremony at 6 p.m. in the Courtyard of Tom Davies Square.

Join us for short performances and complimentary hot chocolate and treats. 

Free GOVA transit will be provided to those attending the event. Simply let the GOVA transit operator know you’ll be attending the ceremony.

The Merry and Bright tree will be lit from December 2 to the week after Orthodox Christmas.

The Merry and Bright tree is an artificial Spruce standing 26 feet tall and 12 feet in diameter. There are 1,325 high-efficiency warm white LED bulbs which accomplish 80 per cent energy savings compared to traditional incandescent bulbs.

Downtown parking is free on weekends and after 6 p.m. on weeknights.

