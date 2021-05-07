WOW! This one takes me back. Do you remember that music video from many years ago where the boy was singing on the bus? Well, that was a young Billy Gilman. After a few songs he sort of disappeared from the spotlight. That was until a few years ago when he showed up on "The Voice.

Well this time around Billy teamed up with the Country Acapella group "Home Free" to deliver a fantastic version of Billy Gilmans hit song "One Voice".

Amazing voices, No instruments and a great message!