Home Free and Billy Gilman team up to cover "One Voice"
WOW! This one takes me back. Do you remember that music video from many years ago where the boy was singing on the bus? Well, that was a young Billy Gilman. After a few songs he sort of disappeared from the spotlight. That was until a few years ago when he showed up on "The Voice.
Well this time around Billy teamed up with the Country Acapella group "Home Free" to deliver a fantastic version of Billy Gilmans hit song "One Voice".
Amazing voices, No instruments and a great message!
You may be interested in...
-
UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater SudburyOPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
-
Well-Known Car Wash On The Kingsway Robbed; Call Police If You Have Any InfoA well known Sudbury car wash has been robbed, and the owner's family is asking the public to share any information they might have with Sudbury Police.
-
Fatal Collision On Maley Drive Claims Life Of 44 Year-Old ManThrough the investigation it has been determined that the motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Maley Drive when the driver lost control of the bike leading to the single vehicle collision.