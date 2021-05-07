iHeartRadio
Home Free and Billy Gilman team up to cover "One Voice"

WOW! This one takes me back. Do you remember that music video from many years ago where the boy was singing on the bus? Well, that was a young Billy Gilman. After a few songs he sort of disappeared from the spotlight. That was until a few years ago when he showed up on "The Voice.

Well this time around Billy teamed up with the Country Acapella group "Home Free" to deliver a fantastic version of Billy Gilmans hit song "One Voice".

Amazing voices, No instruments and a great message!

 

