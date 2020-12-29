Homicide Investigation On Kathleen Street; Deceased Has Been Identified

At 2:19 p.m. on December 26, 2020, officers responded to a report of a deceased 75 year old man found inside of a residence on Kathleen Street in Greater Sudbury.

The deceased has since been identified as Robert KESKINEN.

When Officers arrived on scene they discovered visible trauma to the body of the deceased and determined it to be a Suspicious Death.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division including members of the Forensic Unit and Major Crimes Section are conducting a thorough investigation into this matter.

At this time, this incident is being investigated as a Homicide.



Police do not believe there to be any risk to Public Safety as this appears to be a targeted incident.

A post mortem is going to be conducted by the Coroner’s Office on December 29, 2020 in order to assist with determining a cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call our CID at 705-675-9171 extension 2230 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.