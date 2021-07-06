Hot Pursuit Ends In Arrest & The Discovery Of $63,000 Worth Of Drugs

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 5:30 p.m. on July 5, 2021, we received a call regarding a suspicious person at a residence on College Street.

Information provided was that a man appeared to be armed with brass knuckles and was believed to be intoxicated by drugs.

Officers arrived in the area, saw the man and confirmed that he was armed with brass knuckles.

Upon seeing the Police cruisers, the man took off running down an unmarked laneway off of Adie Street into a wooded area.

Officers found the man on College Street where he no longer had the back pack he was carrying when they initially saw him.

Officers began to chase the man on foot and saw him discard various items during the chase.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Officers arrested the man in a laneway off of Adie Street and charged him with Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon. Upon searching the man, Officers located over $1,200 in cash.

The Officers retraced the man’s steps and located the backpack that the man disposed of while he was fleeing.

Inside the backpack, Officers found a substantial amount of cash and the following drugs;

 Over 300 Methamphetamine pills

 Over 13 grams of Fentanyl

 Over 488 grams of Crystal Meth

 Over 89 grams of Cocaine

 13 pills containing an unknown substance

 Close to 16 grams of Cannabis

The approximate value of the drugs seized is over $63,700.

Officers also located two sets of brass knuckles, one containing a folding knife, bear spray, a scale and packaging materials

34 year old Justin Servant has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

 Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x4

 Failure to Comply with Release Order A Police database search of the man revealed that he was also wanted on an outstanding Bench Warrant for failing to appear in Court.

He was held in custody overnight and will attend Bail Court today, July 6, 2021 to answer to the charges."