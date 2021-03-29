House Fire In Skead Sunday Night; Cause Under Investigation
Crews were on scene of a fire in the northern part of Greater Sudbury.
Fire officials responded to the house fire, which is in the Skead area on Poupore Road.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell, the fire started around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
No word yet on the cause, injuries, or how many people are displaced.
