iHeartRadio
-8°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

House Fire In Skead Sunday Night; Cause Under Investigation

ExnEJx8XIAc_n1l

Crews were on scene of a fire in the northern part of Greater Sudbury. 

Fire officials responded to the house fire, which is in the Skead area on Poupore Road.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell, the fire started around 8 p.m. Sunday evening. 

No word yet on the cause, injuries, or how many people are displaced.  

 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram