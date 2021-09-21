iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

House Fire On Antwerp Deemed Suspicious After One Tenant Found Deceased

E_ydyo_VEAMlU0r

Update:

Jesse Oshell says "Antwerp location is a suspicious fire where tragically one tenant was found deceased inside the structure.

Investigation will be turned over to GSPS and the OFM.

Crews remain on scene and our thoughts with those affected by this tragic loss.

Original Story:

Sudbury's Deputy Fire Chief Jesse O'Shell posted on social media that Fire Crews were on the scene of a house fire on Antwerp Avenue Monday night/Tuesday morning.  

The fire has since been brought under control.

This is a developing story.  

No word on possible injuries, how many people have been displaced, or the estimated cost of damages.  

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram