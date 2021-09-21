House Fire On Antwerp Deemed Suspicious After One Tenant Found Deceased

Update:

Jesse Oshell says "Antwerp location is a suspicious fire where tragically one tenant was found deceased inside the structure.

Investigation will be turned over to GSPS and the OFM.

Crews remain on scene and our thoughts with those affected by this tragic loss.

Original Story:

Sudbury's Deputy Fire Chief Jesse O'Shell posted on social media that Fire Crews were on the scene of a house fire on Antwerp Avenue Monday night/Tuesday morning.

The fire has since been brought under control.

This is a developing story.

No word on possible injuries, how many people have been displaced, or the estimated cost of damages.