How Much Sleep Should Greater Sudbury Kids Get

Teacher Stacy Karlsen at Wilson Elementary School shared a chart showing when children should go to sleep, which has now gone viral!

Five-year-olds should go to bed between 6:45 and 8:15 at night. If they get up around 7 a.m., they should go to bed around 7:30 p.m. Kids aged 11 and 12 should tuck in between 8:15 and 9:45 p.m.

The chart is based on the amount of sleep children should get at each age, as recommended by the NHS and Sleep.org