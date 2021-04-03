iHeartRadio
How Much Would You Pay for This Video Game Sudbury?

An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. bought in 1986 then forgotten about in a desk drawer has sold at auction for 660-thousand-dollars U-S.  Heritage Auctions in Dallas says the video game was still sealed in plastic with its hang tab intact.  It says it's the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction.
 

