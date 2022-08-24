How Sudbury Drivers Can Save A Bunch of Money
The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind vehicle owners and drivers that it is still a Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO) requirement to renew your license plates.
As of March 13, 2022 license plate renewal fees and the licence plate sticker (commonly referred to as a valtag sticker) requirement was eliminated for passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds.
However, plate renewal is still mandatory, it is free of charge, and can be done on-line at: www.services.gov.on.ca or by right clicking on the Hyperlink below and select "open".
https://www.services.gov.on.ca/wps85/portal/s2i/!ut/p/z1/hY_NDoIwEISfhqNsEcKPN6JRI0Y0JCC9kJKshQRaLMXnt8YrhL3t7DczWaDwBCrYp-VMt1Kwzuwl9avwRPxt7Dm3NAki8sidNDw7iUs8B3Io1hBqzmRhYmL8dA0pTUWwWJG4kP0yOiY4lCggQ1HtY7gA5Z2s_1_EonZDDlThCxUqe1JGbrQexp1FLCKFZqqV9nvCCTettgVqi8wZGzlqeM7xMPTH6N731eGKxRfKjIDQ/dz/d5/L2dBISEvZ0FBIS9nQSEh/
For renewal, you will need:
- licence plate number
- vehicle permit number (see attached pic showing how to locate this)
- insurance company name and policy number
- odometer reading
- to pay any defaulted fines, tolls or fees
Driver's who fail to complete the renewals could be subject to a $110 fine under the Highway Traffic Act.
