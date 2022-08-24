How Sudbury Drivers Can Save A Bunch of Money

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind vehicle owners and drivers that it is still a Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO) requirement to renew your license plates.

As of March 13, 2022 license plate renewal fees and the licence plate sticker (commonly referred to as a valtag sticker) requirement was eliminated for passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds.

However, plate renewal is still mandatory , it is free of charge, and can be done on-line at: www.services.gov.on.ca or by right clicking on the Hyperlink below and select "open".

https://www.services.gov.on.ca/wps85/portal/s2i/!ut/p/z1/hY_NDoIwEISfhqNsEcKPN6JRI0Y0JCC9kJKshQRaLMXnt8YrhL3t7DczWaDwBCrYp-VMt1Kwzuwl9avwRPxt7Dm3NAki8sidNDw7iUs8B3Io1hBqzmRhYmL8dA0pTUWwWJG4kP0yOiY4lCggQ1HtY7gA5Z2s_1_EonZDDlThCxUqe1JGbrQexp1FLCKFZqqV9nvCCTettgVqi8wZGzlqeM7xMPTH6N731eGKxRfKjIDQ/dz/d5/L2dBISEvZ0FBIS9nQSEh/

For renewal, you will need:

licence plate number

vehicle permit number (see attached pic showing how to locate this)

insurance company name and policy number

odometer reading

to pay any defaulted fines, tolls or fees

Driver's who fail to complete the renewals could be subject to a $110 fine under the Highway Traffic Act.