How Sudbury Drivers Can Save A Bunch of Money

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind vehicle owners and drivers that it is still a Ministry of Transportation Ontario (MTO) requirement to renew your license plates.

As of March 13, 2022 license plate renewal fees and the licence plate sticker (commonly referred to as a valtag sticker) requirement was eliminated for passenger vehicles, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and mopeds. 

However, plate renewal is still mandatory, it is free of charge, and can be done on-line at: www.services.gov.on.ca or by right clicking on the Hyperlink below and select "open".

https://www.services.gov.on.ca/wps85/portal/s2i/!ut/p/z1/hY_NDoIwEISfhqNsEcKPN6JRI0Y0JCC9kJKshQRaLMXnt8YrhL3t7DczWaDwBCrYp-VMt1Kwzuwl9avwRPxt7Dm3NAki8sidNDw7iUs8B3Io1hBqzmRhYmL8dA0pTUWwWJG4kP0yOiY4lCggQ1HtY7gA5Z2s_1_EonZDDlThCxUqe1JGbrQexp1FLCKFZqqV9nvCCTettgVqi8wZGzlqeM7xMPTH6N731eGKxRfKjIDQ/dz/d5/L2dBISEvZ0FBIS9nQSEh/

For renewal, you will need:

  • licence plate number
  • vehicle permit number (see attached pic showing how to locate this)
  • insurance company name and policy number
  • odometer reading
  • to pay any defaulted fines, tolls or fees

Driver's who fail to complete the renewals could be subject to a $110 fine under the Highway Traffic Act.

You may be interested in...

    How Sudbury Drivers Can Save A Bunch of Money

    OPP remind vehicle owners and drivers they still need to renew their license plates. Renewal fees and plate stickers were eliminated for passenger vehicles, light-trucks, motorcycles and mopeds March 13. Plate renewal however is still mandatory and free of charge. Details are available at Ontario.ca
  • CLOSED

    Sudbury Road Work May Slow You Down A Bit

    Culvert replacement work will close Frood Road at Lansdowne until 5:00 am Friday. Also, road work will reduce speeds to 60 on parts of Longyear Drive from now through September 12. And sewer work will reduce traffic to one lane on a number of city streets between now and Thursday.
  • Moonlight beach in Sudbury. Jun 17/20 (Alana Pickrell/CTV Northern Ontario)

    Not safe to swim at Sudbury's Moonlight Beach, health unit says

    A swimming advisory has been issued for Moonlight Beach in Greater Sudbury.
