Press Release from HSN

November 2, 2021 For Immediate Release

“HSN 50/50 $505,912 October Jackpot Won by Wanda Mcgaughey”

SUDBURY, ON – Health Sciences North (HSN) Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that October’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North jackpot of $505,912 has been won by Wanda Mcgaughey of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario (ticket # Q-8150185).

“It was all such a blur this morning when I got the call that I won, I just remember Anthony from HSN asking me if I was okay because I was hyperventilating!” said Wanda. “I’ve been buying tickets for the HSN 50/50 since the beginning and always want to give as much support as I can. I’m very familiar with HSN and specifically the Northeast Cancer Centre as I received treatment there in 2016 and 2017. It’s a very special place and quite honestly, I wouldn’t be here without the care I received.”

When asked how she plans to spend her winnings, Wanda’s mind went to family first but also wants to treat herself.

“There are definitely family members I want to support and now have the means to do so, so that’s one thing, but winter is coming and I’m going to look into purchasing a new truck. This win is also giving me a chance to give back to HSN so I intend to donate as well.”

“Speaking to Wanda and hearing her healthcare story really brought the HSN 50/50 home for me this month. Wanda’s energy and excitement made the call so much fun. I can’t think of a more deserving winner.,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “There are a lot of reasons to be excited about November’s draw. We are giving away the biggest early bird prize totals we ever have, including $10,000 this coming Friday (Nov. 5th). We can’t wait to congratulate all the new winners coming up this month, and of course be winners ourselves. The support this lottery receives every month allows us to purchase medical equipment at HSN and we couldn’t be more thankful for the strong backing of our community.”

November’s HSN 50/50 draw is already underway at www.hsn5050.ca. Early ticket purchasers will be entered to win $10,000 CASH in our VIP Early Bird Draw if they purchase before 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 5th, and every other early bird draw this month.

We have lined up early bird cash prizes every Friday in November totalling $19,000! See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. Tickets purchased before 8:00 a.m. the day of the early bird draws will be included in that day’s draw, i.e., to be included in the November 19th draw, you must have purchased your ticket before November 19th at 8:00 a.m.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the November draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Wednesday, December 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1207935.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.

