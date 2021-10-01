From HSN

October 1, 2021

“HSN 50/50 $506,358 September Jackpot Won by Jay & Julie Jessop”

SUDBURY, ON – Health Sciences North (HSN) Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that September’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North jackpot of $506,358 has been won by Jay Jessop of Sudbury (ticket #P – 7198215).

“The call came completely out of the blue – it was just a normal work day until a few hours ago,” said Jay, “When I saw the call coming from HSN, I assumed it was follow up from a proceedure I had done over the summer. Needless to say this is much more shocking and more positive news. We still can’t believe it.

When asked how they plan to spend their winnings, Jay and Julie had some ideas. Their daughter is doing her Master’s Degree and is an aspiring veteranarian, so paying for school is a definite, and Jay has been in the market for a new truck.

“It’s just so exciting. This feels so surreal,” said Julie, “Winning the jackpot is going to be life-changing for our family. I don’t think it will ever sink in.”

“Winning over $506,000 is bound to generate some excitement, but we always have a laugh when the response is ‘is this a prank?’ That was the case with Jay, too but it’s no joke,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “It’s too soon into October to be thinking ‘Trick or Treat’. But in fact, it’s a treat for the winner and a treat for HSN. The higher the jackpot gets, the bigger a difference we can make in healthcare in the northeast.”

October’s HSN 50/50 draw is already underway at www.hsn5050.ca and we are pleased to introduce “Thankful Tuesdays”. Thankful Tuesdays are an opportunity for us to show how thankful we are for the support the HSN 50/50 received over the summer. Early ticket purchasers will be entered to win $10,000 CASH in our VIP Early Bird Draw if they purchase before 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5th, and every other early bird draw this month. Plus, our best value ticket promotion is here to stay in October! We’re offering more chances to win big by adding an extra ticket for every dollar spent. That means if you make a $75 purchase, you will get an extra 75 tickets!

We encourage everyone to buy their tickets before 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5th to be entered into all early bird draws as well as the VIP Early Bird Draw. We have lined up four early bird cash prizes totalling $18,500! See below for a full listing of the prizes, draw dates, and a breakdown of October’s ticket pricing. Any tickets purchased before 8:00 a.m. the day of the early bird draws will be included in that day’s draw, i.e., to be included in the October 19th draw, you must have purchased your ticket before October 19th at 8:00 a.m.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the October draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 1st, 2021. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1207935.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.