HSN 50/50 $597,450 February Jackpot won by Tanya Depatie and Kim Pigeau

March 1, 2023 For Immediate Release

SUDBURY, ON – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that February’s HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $597,450 has been won by co-workers and friends Tanya Depatie and Kim Pigeau of Sudbury (ticket # AG-25798083).

“Kim and I have been buying tickets together for a few months now and we’ve never won anything so we didn’t think much of it, but yesterday on the deadline day we bought more tickets on a whim, we’re just so lucky. Can’t believe it,” said Tanya.

“It’s going to be so great to have some money set aside for some house renovations and Tanya mentioned that she might buy a new car… but I think we’ll just start by celebrating with a drink and maybe a pedicure!” said Kim.

“It’s always so much fun when friends win together, it multiplies the excitement and energy! Congrats to Tanya and Kim,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “We’re looking forward to sharing some excitement again with this month’s HSN 50/50 draw. Thank you to the many HSN 50/50 ticket purchasers all over Ontario for their continued support and for making a difference in the priority equipment, capital and research needs at Health Sciences North.”

The March HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca! Grab your lucky charms, because we want you to feel the thrill of winning an HSN 50/50 draw this March! All early bird prizes are ending with lucky sevens, including a $13,777 early bird prize, a $10,777 St. Patrick’s Day Prize, and three $3,777 bonus cash prizes. Plus for March only, we’re adding bonus tickets to every purchase and a $100 purchase will get 777 tickets! See below for a full listing of pricing, cash prizes and draw dates. All prize deadlines are at 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw takes place, i.e., to be included in the March 14th draw, you must have purchased your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on March 13th. Tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 6th are eligible for every draw in March including the grand prize jackpot.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the March draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 31st, 2023. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.