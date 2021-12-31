HSN 50/50 $888,580 December Jackpot won by Juliette Larcher

Press release from HSN

SUDBURY, ON – Health Sciences North (HSN) Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that December’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North jackpot of $888,580 has been won by Juliette Larcher of Hanmer (ticket #S - 18684702).

“When I got a call this morning for “Juliette”, I knew something was up. Almost everyone calls me Julie,” she said, “Not that I mind my full name being used for this kind of news! I’m just so shocked.”

Julie and her husband Jean-Marc didn’t have to take much time to decide what the winnings would be used for.

“I’m getting close to retirement, so I will definitely be putting some winnings there, we had to pause a basement renovation for the winter that we won’t have to wait for now and of course we want to share with our kids and grandkids. This is just such a wonderful way to close out the year and start a new one. We can’t believe it.”

“It was difficult not to get emotional when speaking with Julie this morning. As she started to catch on to the reason I was calling, I could hear the excitement and emotion starting to rise. We’re thrilled for Juliette and her family. What an incredible way to wrap up the year,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “I want to express my sincere gratitude to the thousands of people across Ontario who supported the HSN 50/50 in 2021. With your help, we will continue to support the priority needs of HSN and give away some incredible cash prizes in the new year.”

January’s HSN 50/50 draw is live at www.hsn5050.ca. The start of 2022 signals a new year and a new you! We have lined up 5 cash draws through the month including a $10,000 early bird prize, three $1,000 bonus cash prizes and the grand prize jackpot at the end of the month. See below for a full listing of the prizes and draw dates. Any tickets purchased before 8:00 a.m. the day of the early bird draws will be included in that day’s draw, i.e., to be included in the January 12th draw, you must have purchased your ticket before January 12th at 8:00 a.m.

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people buy tickets. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half goes to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the January draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 31st, 2022. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1207935.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.

