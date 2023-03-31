HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery Enhances Cancer Treatment in Northern Ontario

March 31, 2023 For Immediate Release

HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery Enhances Cancer Treatment at the Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre

SUDBURY, ON – Every ticket purchased through HSN’s 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North helps fund vital equipment and enhancements to treatment areas that support patients in the best possible way. The Foundations at Health Sciences North – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, and the Northern Cancer Foundation – and HSN Volunteer Association are pleased to announce that $500,000 raised through the HSN 50/50 will support renovations to one of the five linear accelerator (LINAC) radiation bunkers at the Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre to enhance cancer treatment in Northeastern Ontario.

“The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North is proving to be an indispensable source of funding to address critical patient needs, such as the LINAC radiation bunker renovation. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who purchase HSN 50/50 tickets,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer, Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN.“By purchasing tickets, you are also supporting our future capital redevelopment projects to help build a stronger healthcare system – benefiting some of our most vulnerable populations such as seniors, children, and those struggling with mental health and addiction challenges.”

Cancer patients travel from all over Northeastern Ontario to receive radiation treatment at the Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre. LINACs direct a beam of radiation at the cancerous tumour and cells in the body, killing cancerous cells by damaging their DNA.

The current cooling equipment in the LINACs is aged and requires complete replacement. This year, one LINAC is being replaced through Ontario Health – Cancer Care Ontario but renovations to the radiation bunker that houses the equipment are required and not covered. LINAC bunkers are very complex building structures with heavy radiation shielding (concrete walls up to 2.5 metres thick in certain places) and advanced safety, electrical, cooling, and ventilation systems.

Currently, the radiation department has the best wait times in Ontario for referrals to consult. The department treats approximately 20 patients per day per LINAC and completes approximately 1800 radiation treatment courses per year. Each radiation course is personalized to the patient and can contain between 4 and 35 individual treatments.

“Modern advances in the technology used to deliver radiation therapy to cancer patients allow the staff of the Northeast Cancer Centre to deliver focused radiation treatments to cancers while effectively sparing normal tissues from damage. By modernizing our equipment, we can simultaneously improve control rates and decrease the side effects of radiation treatment. These changes are not possible without the generous support of our community which funds the infrastructure necessary to support this upgrade to our equipment.” Dr. Andrew Pearce, Head of Radiation Oncology and NE Regional Radiation Physician Lead.

We know that HSN was built too small. What is exciting about the HSN 50/50 is that, to date, $2.7 million of the funds raised through the lottery have been allocated to support future capital redevelopment projects to help build a stronger healthcare system – benefiting some of our most vulnerable populations such as seniors, children, and those struggling with mental health and addiction challenges.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. The deadline to purchase tickets for the March draw is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 31st, 2023. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.