December 20, 2021 For Immediate Release

We Wish You A Merry Million – or More!

HSN 50/50 December Take-Home Prize Reaches $1 Million!



SUDBURY, ON – The biggest HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North take-home prize to date just hit over $1 million for the first time in its two-and-a-half-year history. The December HSN 50/50 prize continues to grow and with nine days remaining until the ticket deadline, it promises to make a lucky winner over $1 million richer. The previous highest HSN 50/50 jackpot was $914,855 back in May 2021.

Since its inception, the lottery has raised over $14.5 million dollars to support the highest-priority needs of HSN through the work of the three Foundations – HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, and the Northern Cancer Foundation – and HSN Volunteer Association. The equivalent of $14.5 million dollars has also been awarded as prize money to lucky winners across our community and beyond – a win, win for everyone!

Funds raised to date have helped purchase much-needed equipment including:

Breast vacuum biopsy system for breast screening and assessment service

Two infant incubators for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Fleet of defibrillators for the Emergency Department and other critical areas

Two colonoscopes for use in Endoscopy and Minor Procedures

Two Drager Jaundice Meters to streamline screening practices for NEO Kids Program

Two Exera Video Processors and Lightsources for the Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre to allow head and neck cancer surgeons to more accurately evaluate the effects of cancer treatment

Six dialysis chairs for the Nephrology department

A second “Hana” surgical table designed for use in the anterior hip replacement procedure

New laser for the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgical team used to perform a procedure on patients with an inherited condition called otosclerosis, which causes deafness

10 “Nara” bassinets used to help keep newborn babies safe and designed to improve visibility and interaction from the bedside

An O-Arm which is a portable CT scanner that can be used within the operating room to get real-time information

The success of the HSN 50/50 lottery is due to the tremendous support of people living in communities near and far. Every day, patients rely on quality health services at HSN and the lottery is playing a vital part in ensuring that they receive the care they need, close to home.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Deadline to purchase tickets for the December draw is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 29th, 2022. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, December 30th at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1246838.