HSN 50/50 January winners are a team of 19 health care workers on HSN’s Respiratory Care Unit

Release from HSN

We are thrilled to introduce our January HSN 50/50 winners, a team of health care workers on HSN’s Respiratory Care Unit (6 South). They won $585,472 and will be splitting it 19 ways!

“This is such an exciting day for us on the floor and we just can’t believe our luck,” says Helen Guillot, a Registered Nurse of the Respiratory Unit at HSN. “I’ve been purchasing HSN 50/50 tickets for a few months now for myself and then, I don’t know, I came in one day and asked if anyone on the team wanted to buy tickets together. After all was said and done, we had 19 people.”

“This is just such a great boost for us. We’ve been in the midst of COVID for two years now and it has been tough. We needed something positive, and this wasn’t what we expected, but it really did it!”

Big congratulations to this incredibly deserving group of winners!

If you struck out in January, February’s draw is LIVE!

❤️❤️❤️

We’re giving out a special Early Bird CASH Prize of $10,000 next week on February 9th! But first, we’re giving away one of three $1,400 bonus cash prizes on Friday!

You know what to do, purchase your tickets here: www.hsn5050.ca