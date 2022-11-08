HSN 50/50 Lottery Funds Equipment to Help Provide More Precise Surgery for Patients

November 8, 2022 For Immediate Release

HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery Funds Equipment

to Help Provide More Precise Surgery for Patients

SUDBURY, ON – The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North continues to make a positive impact on lucky draw winners each month, while also making a big difference to patient care at Health Sciences North (HSN). Recently, $450,000 from the lottery funds was used to replace the O-arm imaging tool for the surgical department that is primarily used for patients requiring spine and brain surgery. The O-arm with the Stealth software provides enhanced 3-dimensional visibility of the surgical area in real-time, as well as data during procedures to provide more precise surgery for patients.

“The O-arm provides high-quality imaging of a patient’s anatomy and allows for real-time navigation throughout the procedure,” said Dr. Susan Vokey, Orthopaedic Surgeon at HSN. “Its use is now the standard of care for brain and spinal surgeries, and helps reduce surgical complications and possible readmission for patients.”

Surgeons may use the O-arm to precisely locate brain tumours in patients for example – allowing for less invasive surgical approaches that damage less of the surrounding normal brain tissue. Other benefits to patients having access to this equipment include less time in surgery, reduced risk of the need for follow-up surgery, less radiation exposure from imaging, and safer more accurate placement of spinal instruments for improved surgical outcomes.

“Our popular HSN 50/50 lottery continues to be an invaluable source of revenue to help address current priority needs for patients, such as the O-arm imaging system, and our future needs as we plan for capital redevelopment projects to build a stronger health care system – benefiting some of our most vulnerable populations such as seniors, children and those struggling with mental health and addictions challenges,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer, Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN.”

“We are grateful to ticket purchasers for their continued support of our lottery and we look forward to making one of them a lucky winner of the take-home prize each month.”

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win by visiting the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North website at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license # 1246838.

Ticket purchasers not only have a chance to win cash, but they are also making a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how our tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care, and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Background: Past 50/50 equipment purchases to support highest priority needs for quality patient care:

• Breast vacuum biopsy system for breast screening and assessment service

• Two infant incubators for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

• Fleet of defibrillators for the Emergency Department and other critical areas

• Two colonoscopes for use in Endoscopy & Minor Procedures

• Two Drager Jaundice Meters to streamline screening practices for NEO Kids Program

• Two Exera Video Processors and Lightsources for the cancer centre to allow head and neck cancer surgeons to more accurately evaluate the effects of cancer treatment.

• Six dialysis chairs for the Nephrology department

• A second “Hana” surgical table that is designed for use in the anterior hip replacement procedure

• New laser for the Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgical team used to perform the stapedotomy procedure on patients with an inherited condition called otosclerosis, which causes deafness

• 10 “Nara” bassinets used to help keep newborn babies safe, and designed to improve visibility and interaction from the bedside

