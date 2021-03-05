HSN Currently Has No Patients Admitted Who've Tested Positive For COVID-19

There are currently 124 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts after another jump in new cases.

On Thursday, 16 new infections were confirmed and four previous cases resolved.

The following is a release from Health Sciences North:

As of noon on March 4, 2021 HSN has no patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19. 8 patients admitted to HSN are currently being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.

Demand for testing at HSN’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre has increased greatly in the last week with recent outbreaks declared at local schools in Sudbury. Usually HSN expects to receive roughly 280 requests per day for testing. This week there were almost 900 requests for Monday, alone. With this increase in demand, HSN is asking everyone to please be kind and patient with Assessment Centre staff when booking your appointment. They are doing everything they can to book people in as fast as possible, but wait times may be longer than usual.

HSN has increased staffing and expanded hours of operation at the assessment centre to continue to book a majority of people for same and next day testing so that people can be booked in for testing as quickly as possible.

The following are some helpful tips for people who want to get through this process as quickly as possible. Use the online booking tool to book your appointment. It’s quick, convenient, easy to use, and also means you don’t have to sit on hold waiting to speak to someone. Fill out the online form with the necessary information and once you submit it, staff with HSN’s assessment centre staff will be notified and will call you as soon as possible book your test. This form works great for same and next day appointments and is also helpful to use when you need to book an appointment several days in advance as you can specify when you need to be tested. You will know the form has been submitted successfully when you receive your confirmation number.

If you don’t have access to a smart phone or a computer, you can also call 705-671-7373 to book an appointment.

Please don’t call the assessment centre looking for general information on COVID-19, testing protocols in schools, or for general public health information. School boards have excellent resources for parents and families. Public Health has great online resources for COVID-19 questions.

Please don’t duplicate your booking efforts. There is no need to call if you’ve already sent in an online form, and vice versa. Duplication can slow down assessment centre staff in responding to calls and booking appointments.