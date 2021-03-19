HSN Has 21 Patients Admitted Who Have Tested Positive For COVID; 6 In The ICU

The following is from Health Sciences North:

As of noon on March 18, 2021 HSN has 21 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19.

6 of these patients are in the ICU.

There are 40 patients admitted to HSN who are currently being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results. HSN continues to actively monitor 3 separate COVID-19 outbreaks at the Ramsey Lake Health Centre.

The most recent outbreak on 7 B North, HSN’s vascular, thoracic and urology surgical unit, was declared on March 16. Five patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients have been moved to the COVID-19 Unit. The outbreak remains under investigation and is contained to the unit.

The outbreak on 4 South, declared on March 13, also remains contained.

No staff have been impacted.

The 2 patients who tested positive were moved to HSN’s COVID-19 unit.

OTHER OUTBREAKS:

The outbreak on 6 South, HSN’s COVID-19 unit that was declared on March 12 is also contained and limited to 2 staff who are self-isolating. Designated Care Partner restrictions remain in place for these units until the outbreaks are declared over.

With the recent outbreaks at HSN, combined with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in hospital, the increase in the number of active cases and variants of concern in the community, HSN is preparing for the possibility that the number of COVID-19 patients requiring care in hospital will increase in the coming weeks.

As part of preparing for this potential increase, HSN is taking steps to support staff and programs providing critical and life saving care while also ensuring there is adequate bed capacity at HSN to meet these needs