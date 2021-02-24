iHeartRadio
HSN Has Started Administering COVID Vaccinations To Hospital Staff, Volunteers & Physicians

154511981_3907613309295153_3399298226232478758_n

PHOTO CREDIT: HEALTH SCIENCES NORTH

Health Sciences North had this to say this morning:

"You can feel the excitement in the air this morning at Health Sciences North as our first COVID-19 vaccines are being administered.

Over the coming weeks, all HSN staff, volunteers and physicians will have the chance to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

During this first clinic, we are pleased to be vaccinating some of those who are in the highest priority and have been at the very frontlines of this pandemic.

Cathy Waters, Medical Surgery Nurse, ICU, was the first vaccine recipient today.

After a year of much appreciated hard work by everyone at HSN, we are more hopeful than ever for what the future holds.

We celebrate this moment by thanking all of our healthcare workers that have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

It is thanks to your hard work that we finally see the light at the end of the tunnel."

