iHeartRadio
-1°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

HSN Pays Tribute To COVID Assessment Centre Staff

HSNHEROES

HSN is once again saluting some of our local heroes!  They said this on their social media pages:

"2020 has been a year like no other for everyone at Health Sciences North.

It’s hard to believe but at this time last year, most of us had never even heard of COVID-19.

As we welcome 2021, it seems only fitting that we do so by paying tribute to the staff at HSN’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

These #HSNHeroes have been on the frontline of this pandemic for Sudbury since the very start, working long shifts and testing hundreds of patients per day."

Our CEO Dominic Giroux is also wishing everyone a Happy New Year and looking forward to a brighter future in 2021:

“Recent developments with COVID-19 vaccines are good reason to feel optimistic for 2021 but we are still in the thick of this pandemic right now. Everyone at HSN asks that our community continue to follow the advice of public health on masking, physical distancing and hand washing.

Together we can lower the spread of COVID-19 in our community. For the good of ourselves, our neighbours, our families and our loved ones. Better days are on the horizon.”

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram