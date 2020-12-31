HSN Pays Tribute To COVID Assessment Centre Staff

HSN is once again saluting some of our local heroes! They said this on their social media pages:

"2020 has been a year like no other for everyone at Health Sciences North.

It’s hard to believe but at this time last year, most of us had never even heard of COVID-19.

As we welcome 2021, it seems only fitting that we do so by paying tribute to the staff at HSN’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

These #HSNHeroes have been on the frontline of this pandemic for Sudbury since the very start, working long shifts and testing hundreds of patients per day."

Our CEO Dominic Giroux is also wishing everyone a Happy New Year and looking forward to a brighter future in 2021:

“Recent developments with COVID-19 vaccines are good reason to feel optimistic for 2021 but we are still in the thick of this pandemic right now. Everyone at HSN asks that our community continue to follow the advice of public health on masking, physical distancing and hand washing.

Together we can lower the spread of COVID-19 in our community. For the good of ourselves, our neighbours, our families and our loved ones. Better days are on the horizon.”