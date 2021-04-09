iHeartRadio
HSN's COVID Outbreak On 7B Unit Of North Tower Declared Over

HSN

The following is from Health Sciences North:

*As of noon on April 8, 2021, HSN has a total of 16 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19 with 6 of those patients in the ICU. Additionally, 15 patients admitted to HSN are currently being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.

*The COVID-19 outbreak on the 7B unit of HSN’s North Tower, originally declared on March 16, is now over. A total of 4 staff and 4 patients were impacted by this outbreak. HSN thanks all staff and physicians in this unit, colleagues with HSN’s Infection Prevention and Control Team and Public Health Sudbury and District for their vigilance and hard work in dealing with this outbreak.

While this outbreak is over, additional infection, prevention and control measures will remain in place on the unit including strict hand hygiene, heightened infection surveillance, additional use of personal protective equipment, laboratory testing and enhanced cleaning and disinfection. Designated Care Partner restrictions have been returned to one person allowed per patient for this area.

*HSN continues to monitor a COVID-19 outbreak on 6 North. The outbreak remains contained and there is no evidence of further transmission among staff or patients.

 

