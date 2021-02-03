HSN's January 50/50 Jackpot Winners Are Madeline & Monique From Sudbury!

Health Sciences North (HSN) Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that January’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North jackpot of $362,825 has been won by Madeline Lemieux and Monique Thiverge, both of Sudbury (ticket #H - 5755323).

“We’re just so excited. When I got the call from Anthony this morning, I was at work just pacing. I thought I had won an early-bird prize, so hearing that we won the jackpot came as a total shock,” said Madeline.

“I was off work today, so Madeline called me and asked if I was sitting down when she gave me the amazing news – and I’m glad she did! It’s such an incredible start to 2021,” said Monique.

When asked how they plan to spend their winnings, both Madeline and Monique were very practical. Madeline is planning to pay off some expenses related to a recent move and Monique is going to put her portion towards an earlier retirement.

“It was so exciting to talk to Madeline and Monique earlier today, what an incredible way for them to start the new year,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “Their winnings will definitely be life-changing and the portion back to HSN will help make life-saving purchases. The HSN 50/50 is a great way to support healthcare in Northeastern Ontario, while giving yourself a chance to win big. Don’t forget to buy your tickets early to be entered into all of our early bird draws!”

The February draw, live at www.hsn5050.ca, includes “Win More Wednesdays”. Every Wednesday through February, early ticket purchasers are entered to win an early bird prize in addition to the grand prize jackpot. See below for a full listing of the prizes and the many local businesses we teamed up with this month. Any tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. the day before the early bird draws will be included in that day’s draw, i.e. to be included in the February 10th draw, you must have purchased your ticket before February 9th at 11:59 p.m..

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the February draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 1st, 2021. The jackpot winning ticket will be drawn on Tuesday, March 2nd at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #11977.

With the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North, you win and we win.

February 50/50 & “Win More Wednesdays” Summary

February 2nd at 11:59 p.m. – Last chance to be included in EVERY “Win More Wednesdays” draw.

February 3rd - $1,000 CASH

February 10th – Gift Basket valued at $250 from Present Simple plus a 1-night stay at Hampton Inn Sudbury and a 1-night stay at Homewood Suites Sudbury (total value $675)

February 17th - $1,000 CASH

Febraury 24th - $250 Giant Tiger Gift Card

March 1st at 11:59 p.m. – February 50/50 draw closes

March 2nd – Grand Prize Jackpot winner announced