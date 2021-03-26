iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

HSN Says It Has 9 Patients With COVID In The ICU

HSN
  • As of noon on March 25, 2021 HSN has 21 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19. 9 of these patients are in the ICU. There are 28 patients admitted to HSN who are currently being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.

 

  • HSN continues to actively monitor the outbreak on floor 7 B of the North tower, HSN’s vascular, thoracic and urology surgical unit, which was declared on March 16. Four patients and three staff members on the unit have tested positive for COVID-19. The patients have been moved to the COVID-19 unit and the staff members are at home self-isolating. The outbreak remains under investigation and is contained to the unit.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram