HSN Says It Has 9 Patients With COVID In The ICU
- As of noon on March 25, 2021 HSN has 21 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19. 9 of these patients are in the ICU. There are 28 patients admitted to HSN who are currently being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.
- HSN continues to actively monitor the outbreak on floor 7 B of the North tower, HSN’s vascular, thoracic and urology surgical unit, which was declared on March 16. Four patients and three staff members on the unit have tested positive for COVID-19. The patients have been moved to the COVID-19 unit and the staff members are at home self-isolating. The outbreak remains under investigation and is contained to the unit.
