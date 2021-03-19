HSN Scaling Back Services To Support Critical & Life-Saving Care
The following is from Health Sciences North:
Effective immediately some non-urgent outpatient clinics and programs at HSN are scaling back services to support critical and life saving care.
These changes are expected to remain in place for 2-4 weeks, depending on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and the number of COVID-19 patients at HSN. Surgical activity, which had recently increased to 105% of historical volumes, will be scaled back to 80% of historical volumes.
Patients who are impacted will be contacted directly.
There is no need for patients to call the hospital.
Patients who are coming to HSN for procedures are required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms 10 days prior to their appointment.
You may be interested in...
-
28 Year-Old Sudbury Man Charged After Collision On HWY 144The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on April 28, 2021, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
-
No Ice Is Safe Ice; Dirt Biker Goes Through In Blind RiverThe 47 year-old and the dirt bike the person was operating went through the ice. The operator crawled out of the water onto the ice and made it to shore near West Street Apartments. Paramedics transported the person to local hospital and was later released.
-
Marc Meilleur of Noëlville Is The Mystery Winner Of The $70 Million Lotto MAX Jackpot!Congratulations to Marc!