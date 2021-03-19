iHeartRadio
HSN Scaling Back Services To Support Critical & Life-Saving Care

HSN

The following is from Health Sciences North:

Effective immediately some non-urgent outpatient clinics and programs at HSN are scaling back services to support critical and life saving care.

These changes are expected to remain in place for 2-4 weeks, depending on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and the number of COVID-19 patients at HSN. Surgical activity, which had recently increased to 105% of historical volumes, will be scaled back to 80% of historical volumes.

Patients who are impacted will be contacted directly.

There is no need for patients to call the hospital.

Patients who are coming to HSN for procedures are required to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms 10 days prior to their appointment.

