HSN Seeing Significant Increase Of People Requiring Their Services

The following is a release from Health Sciences North:

An important notice for our community.



We are currently seeing a significant increase in demand for our services as well as an increase in the number of visits to our Emergency Department.



Due to this increase, patients may experience longer wait times than usual.



We ask everyone to please be patient and kind to our staff and physicians who are working tirelessly to care for patients and their families during these circumstances.



Patients coming to the Emergency Department continue to be allowed one Designated Care Partner.



However, due to space limitations, and in order to maintain safe physical distancing, DCPs may be asked to wait outside until your loved one is placed in a room in the Emergency Department.



Patients with less urgent needs should look to community options for care before coming to the Emergency Department- whether it’s with your primary care provider or family doctor, walk-in clinics or Telehealth Ontario which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-866-797-0000.