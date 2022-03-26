Hundreds of Sudbury Public Servants on Sunshine List

Ontario's annual ``Sunshine List'' was released on Friday and it shows executives at Ontario Power Generation were the four highest-paid public employees in the province in 2021.

The disclosure of public sector workers who are paid more than 100-thousand-dollars had more than 240-thousand names on the list.

C-E-O of the electricity Crown corporation Kenneth Hartwick is at the top of the list.

He made more than 1.6-million-dollars in 2021 and the company's chief strategy officer came just behind with a salary of more than 1.5-million-dollars.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health, tops the list in Greater Sudbury. With overtime, salary and benefits, Dr. Sutcliffe was paid more than $800,000 in 2021. That made her the ninth highest paid public servant in Ontario. She was one of 61 Public Sector workers at Public Health Sudbury and Districts on the list. A news release from Public Health Friday pointed out that over 61,000 hours of overtime was paid to staff during the COVID-19.

568 staff at Health Sciences North were on the list lead by President and Cheif Executive Officer, Dominic Giroux at almost $369,000

540 people employed by the City of Greater made the list. Cheif Administrative Officer Ed Archer was the highest paid, earning just under $280,000. Police Cheif Paul Pedersen was second at almost $255,000. Mayor Brian Bigger was 22nd on the City list, being paid just over $176,000 before benefits.

246 staff at Laurentian University earned more than $100,000 including President and Vice-Chancellor Robert Haché who made $271,751.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, enacted by former Progressive Conservative premier Mike Harris in 1996, compels organizations receiving public funding from the province to report positions and pay of people who make more than 100-thousand-dollars annually.

The complete list for 2021 is available HERE