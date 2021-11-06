Hurry Up and Wait at the Sudbury Landfill
Due to a staff shortage with the contractor, the Greater Sudbury Landfill on the Kingsway will see longer than usual wait times for the next two weeks. In order to reduce wait times, the City of Greater Sudbury will be closing the Sudbury Landfill Reuse Store Saturday, November 6 and Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Residents are encouraged to check the Sudbury Landfill Livestream at greatersudbury.ca/landfill-livestream before heading out.
