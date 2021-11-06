iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Hurry Up and Wait at the Sudbury Landfill

Landfill

Due to a staff shortage with the contractor, the Greater Sudbury Landfill on the Kingsway will see longer than usual wait times for the next two weeks. In order to reduce wait times, the City of Greater Sudbury will be closing the Sudbury Landfill Reuse Store Saturday, November 6 and Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Residents are encouraged to check the Sudbury Landfill Livestream at greatersudbury.ca/landfill-livestream before heading out.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram