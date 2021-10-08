iHeartRadio
HWY 144 Between Onaping & Dowling REOPENED After Thursday's Fatal Collision

OPP

UPDATE: 

HWY 144 between Onaping & Dowling has been reopened. 

Original Story:

Few details are known at this hour, but two people have been killed in a crash Thursday that has closed Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling.

Initial reports say the collision invovled two vehicles -- an SUV and a large truck -- and happened at 4:48 p.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police said it's not yet known how long the roadway will be closed, but it will be several hours.

Jesse Oshell, the city's deputy fire chief, tweeted that the road is closed between Marina Road and MR 8 in Levack.

That area of Hwy. 144 was the subject of a protest in August of this year. Residents were concerned about the safety of that stretch of road and want the Ministry of Transportation to rebuild the road in the area to make it safer. 

