HWY 144 Is CLOSED (Onaping) Due To Train Malfunction
The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) reports highway 144 is closed due to a train crossing malfunction.
The highway closure, which was reported at 06:49 is closed at Onaping.
No detour available.
This is a developing story.
